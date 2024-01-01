Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi air pollution: GRAP Stage III revoked, ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles lifted

Delhi air pollution: GRAP Stage III revoked, ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles lifted

Livemint

Delhi air pollution: As GRAP Stage III restrictions were revoked, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas was also lifted.

Commuters out a cold and Fog morning amid rising air pollution levels at NH9 masuri area in Ghaziabad , India on Sunday, December 31 2023.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The GRAP was implemented across Delhi to deal with poor air quality and rising air pollution in the city.

As GRAP-III restrictions were revoked, the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas was also lifted. However, "actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented," the CAQM said on Monday.

(This is abreaking story. It will be updated soon)

