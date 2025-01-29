Delhi Air Pollution: In view of air quality plummeting to the Severe category with an air quality index (AQI) of 365, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to invoke all actions under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi NCR. The AQI reported in the national capital on Tuesday, January 28 was 276, which surged to 365 on Wednesday, January 29.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

GRAP Stage III Imposed in Delhi: What is NOT allowed? Some restrictions under GRAP III include:

Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities Closure of brick kilns and industries that don't use cleaner fuels Ban on non-essential diesel generator sets Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars Ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles Enforcement of stricter vehicular emissions checks Mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling Curb on open burning GRAP Stage III Imposed in Delhi: What is allowed? Certain construction and demolition activities are permitted under GRAP Stage III:

Railway service and station projects Metro rail service and station projects Airports and interstate bus terminals National security/defence-related projects of national importance Hospitals and healthcare facilities Linear public infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over-bridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines Sanitation projects including sewage treatment plants and water supply projects Ancillary activities that support the above categories of projects For all construction projects in the NCR, non-polluting and non-dust-generating tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (excluding painting, polishing, and varnishing) are allowed Delhi weather today Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.