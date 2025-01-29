Delhi Air Pollution: In view of air quality plummeting to the Severe category with an air quality index (AQI) of 365, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to invoke all actions under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in Delhi NCR. The AQI reported in the national capital on Tuesday, January 28 was 276, which surged to 365 on Wednesday, January 29.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.
The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's Air Quality Index entered the 'very poor' category with a reading of 330 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
