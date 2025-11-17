Delhi air pollution is here to stay as IMD predicts no rain for the coming 6 days, national capital chokes with 360 AQI

Delhi residents continue to breath ‘very poor’ air amid alarming levels of air pollution. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the was recorded to be 360 on Monday morning at 6:00 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Due to unfavourable weather conditions and low temperature, the pollutants are trapped close to the surface, exacerbating the woes of Delhi residents.

On November 16, the national capital recorded extremely low temperatures, making it the coldest November day in three years, since 29 November, 2022, when Delhi registered 7.3 degrees Celsius temperature. The mercury dropped to a low of 9 degrees Celsius, almost 4.5 notches below normal. Last year, the coldest day of this month was 29 November when the temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius.

As a thick layer of smog blankets the capital city, there seems to be no respite in near sight. Weather forecast for the next 6 days predicts no possibility of rain and suggests that the smog is here to stay.

As per data from the CPCB’s Sameer app, a total of 6 air quality monitoring stations recorded AQI in ‘severe’ category with Bawana recording the worst air quality. NSIT Dwarka, Lodhi Road and Dilshad Garden monitoring stations recorded best air quality, falling in ‘poor’ range.

While the remaining stations recorded readings between 301 and 400, featuring in ‘very poor’ category, according to CPCB standards. Since the pollution levels entered ‘severe’ category last week, Delhi-NCR schools shifted to hybrid mode for primary classes.

IMD in its latest press release said, “The minimum temperatures will be below normal ( -1.6 to -3.0) to appreciably below normal ( -3.1 to -5.0 °C) during next 05 days…. Mainly clear sky Shallow fog at most places & moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours on 17th November 2025. Partly cloudy sky on 18th & 19th November 2025 with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours from 18 to 22 November 2025.”

Minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi Today, the minimum temperature is expected to hover anywhere between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

On November 11, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III to control pollution. These pollution curb measures imposes stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement and industrial operations. Amid air pollution crisis, the Supreme Court directed Punjab and Haryana governments to file a status report on the measures taken to control stubble burning.