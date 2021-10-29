In a bid to reduce pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government has launched a chatbot and website through which people can share the steps they are taking to fight pollution.

During the launch of the 'Paryavaran Saathi' chatbot, the Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said, people, can share their initiatives on WhatsApp number 9650414141. The top-100 performers will be honoured, he added.

"One can simply text 'Hi' on WhatsApp to 9650414141 to talk to the Chatbot and become an active contributor in the Delhi government's movement against pollution," the minister said.

According to him, the users of the 'Paryavaran Saathi' chatbot can send information regarding incidents of carpooling, use of public transport, any grievances, carrying out door-to-door campaigning to get people to sign pledges. They can also perform Nukkad Naataks, paint encouraging messages on walls, and use other creative ways to do their part.

The Chatbot is a partnered initiative with UNICEF's YuWaah with over 10 lakh youth already connected, out of which 50 thousand are from Delhi, he said.

The minister said the students and youth will receive points for these activities, depending on which top 100 will be rewarded and felicitated publicly so that more and more people feel encouraged to join the movement.

Further, he said that the one-stop website "www.delhifightspollution.in" will let visitors know about the pollution levels in the national capital and the steps they can take to control various types of pollution.

Essential information about the EV Policy and Tree Transplantation Policy among other data will be available on the website.

