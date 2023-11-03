Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorates further today, November 3, breaching ‘400’ danger mark on a scale of 500 with AQI reaching alarming levels in several places.
To name a few Anand Vihar station, Punjabi Bagh station, Mundka station recorded AQI levels in ‘severe’ category that is above 400 AQI mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This situation prompted a ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of primary schools in the capital last evening. In view of the situation restrictions have been imposed on diesel and petrol vehicles operating in and around Delhi .
Government agencies have further warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with expected drop in temperature and air speed. Smoky haze blanketed the skyline of national capital on Thursday and it is expected that the situation will continue for the next few days.
The concentration of PM2.5 exceeded the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by a 7 to 8 times across various locations which can trigger respiratory and health problems.
Smoke from stubble burning accounted for 25% of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on November 2 and may reach as high as 35% today, according to Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called an emergency meeting on November 3 in view of the worsening air pollution levels.
Ashok Vihar, Dilshad Garden, and Lodhi Road stations fared better in terms of air quality yesterday but recorded AQI of 440, 443 and 443 respectively today pushing from poor to ‘severe’ category.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Centre's pollution control panel ordered an immediate ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in the national capital region.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that the pollution levels are "expected to increase further" due to an expected drop in temperature and wind speed.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi's AQI plunged to the worst level this season that is 422 at 10 pm. The 24-hour average AQI was 364 on November 1, 359 on October 31, 347 on October 30, 325 on October 29, 304 on October 28 and 261 on October 27.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: In Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar ban on BS IV diesel and BS III petrol four-wheelers has been imposed.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: In view of rising pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening announced that all government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days that is for November 2 and 3.
