Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: AQI ‘severe’ as thick smog engulfs NCR, air quality to worsen; schools closed

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 08:46 AM IST

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorates further today breaching ‘400’ danger mark on a scale of 500 with AQI reaching alarming levels in several places. Schools have been closed in Delhi for two days in view of the severe air quality in the national capital