Delhi Air Pollution: Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa makes big claim — 'AAP forcing Punjab farmers to burn crop' | Watch

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused the AAP of forcing farmers in Punjab to burn stubble ahead of Delhi. He has also accused the party's leaders of ‘constantly cursing Diwali.’

Published21 Oct 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Delhi industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of forcing Punjabi farmers to burn crops and stubble ahead of Diwali.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sirsa showed videos of alleged farmers burning stubble in regions like Tarn Taran and Bathinda.

He said as per PTI, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which has run an incompetent government in Delhi for the last ten years, has been involved in questionable activities over the past four days... These visuals are from Tarn Taran and Bathinda, notice how people’s faces are covered. Farmers are being forced to burn stubble while concealing their identities.”

Sirsa also accused former chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, of having banned firecrackers in the region "to garner the votes of a particular community, to appease them."

He also alleged, "Since this morning, Arvind Kejriwal's entire team has been constantly cursing Diwali... Sanjay Singh and his colleagues have been tweeting since last night, asking to stop celebrating Diwali. Aam Aadmi Party president is cursing the BJP. Diwali isn't the BJP's festival."

"It's a Sanatan Hindu festival, and why are you cursing the festival? Why are you using words against the festival? But to say that BJP is celebrating Diwali, to say that BJP is bursting crackers like this, to say that BJP is doing such wrong things, I feel very embarrassed..." he also said.

 
 
