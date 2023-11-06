Delhi air pollution: NASA shows rise in Punjab farm fires during weekend | See photo
A significant increase in farm fires was shown by the NASA Worldview portal during the weekend (November 4 and 5). Farm fires in Punjab are one of the biggest reasons behind aggravated air quality in the national capital Delhi. Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the major reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in October and November every year, according to environmentalists.