Delhi pollution: Farm fires in Punjab have increased, contributing to toxic air in Delhi. Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major cause of air pollution in the region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A significant increase in farm fires was shown by the NASA Worldview portal during the weekend (November 4 and 5). Farm fires in Punjab are one of the biggest reasons behind aggravated air quality in the national capital Delhi. Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the major reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in October and November every year, according to environmentalists.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the window for sowing wheat, a key rabi crop is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yesterday, 3,230 farm fires, the highest in a day so far this season were reported by PTI.
Out of the 3,230 stubble-burning incidents reported on Sunday, Sangrur reported the maximum at 551. This was followed by 299 in Ferozepur, 293 in Mansa, 247 in Bathinda, 189 in Barnala, 179 in Moga, 177 in Tarn Taran, and 169 in Patiala.
So far, 17,403 farm fire incidents have occurred in Punjab alone this year as per the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Farm fires reported in November constitute 56% of the total stubble-burning incidents this season, the data showed.
According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488 on Monday (6 Nov). According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50.
Delhi pollution: Kejriwal calls high-level meeting to 'curb' air pollution
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today amid toxic air quality. The meeting will be held in the Delhi Secretariat at noon.
Delhi government has banned the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, other than electric vehicles, CNG, and BS VI-compliant vehicles, except those carrying essential commodities. The city government has also ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and specific categories of polluting vehicles.
The Delhi government has also announced the closure of all primary schools till November 10.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏Click here to know more.