National Green Tribunal says no visible improvement in Delhi air quality, orders 'stringent measures'
The National Green Tribunal directed authorities to take 'stringent measures' to improve the Air Quality Index in Delhi-NCR, since “no visible improvement in the air quality has been witnessed” so far.
As the Delhi air quality remains in the "very poor" category, the National Green Tribunal directed central and Delhi authorities to take "stringent measures" to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR.
