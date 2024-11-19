Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe plus' category, with an AQI of 488, impacting vulnerable populations. Thick smog disrupts visibility and health, prompting the Supreme Court to advise mask-wearing.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second day in a row on Tuesday morning, with thick smog enveloping the city, reducing visibility, and pushing pollution levels to dangerously high levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 488 at 8 am, marking a hazardous level for health. At such elevated AQI levels, the air is considered harmful, particularly for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions.

Meanwhile, in a Reddit post, a user claimed that the air pollution of North India is clearly visible from the space. The caption reads, “Today's pollution in North India is clearly visible from space, compared to just one month ago."

“Pollution was always being trapped, it's just that we are polluting more now. But the source of pollution here is not one specific thing like crop burning or cars, it is literally every economic activity. Reducing the pollution will require massive top-down planning and efforts from the government that will touch every sector of the economy while making sure growth is not impacted, which it is incapable of doing," a user said.

Comments on the viral post.

Another user said, “Why would you burn the crops every year? I assume this is leftover parts of the plants. I can see it maybe adding some nutrients but seems like maybe shredding the plant material would lead to better topsoil development. Why doesn’t local government just make large scale burning illegal?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens react to Reddit post.

A user replied, “Because they will lose votes from farmers."

Another user wrote, “Vote for clowns expect a circus! Modi is in Nigeria, waiting for the smog to blow over."

"We’re cooked," said a user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trains cancelled The thick smog in Delhi has caused significant disruptions, with 22 trains running late and 9 rescheduled, according to the Railways. Visuals from Kartavya Path and surrounding areas show people walking and cycling through the haze. Meanwhile, toxic foam continues to float in sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage as pollution levels remain dangerously high.

New Delhi: Labourers on their way to work amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI11_18_2024_000198A)

The residents of Delhi continue to raise alarms as air quality levels in many areas remain in the "severe plus" category in multiple areas.

As of 8.30 am, the AQI for Anand Vihar was recorded at 500, Bawana at 500, CRRI Mathura Road at 500, DTU at 494, Dwarka Sector-8 at 494, ITO at 391, Jahangirpuri at 493, Lodhi Road at 488, Mundka at 498, Narela 500, North Campus at 494, Punjabi bagh at 495, RK Puram at 490, Shadipur at 498 and Wazirpur at 498, according to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to wear masks and take health measures.

"Inviting reference to Order dated November 17, 2024, of Director (Technical), Member Convenor of Sub-Committee on GRAP, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas notifying implementation of Actions under stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, it has been directed that an advisory be issued for taking preventive health measures including wearing of mask," the SC stated in the notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure wearing of a mask and taking health measures mentioned in the aforesaid order," it added.