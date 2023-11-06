Delhi Air pollution: The schools in national capital Delhi have been directed to suspend physical classes, except classes 10 and 12, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai informed. The Delhi cabinet minister informed that educational institutions have been asked to stay closed till 10 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader attributed the decision to the bad air quality. “Schools directed to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until Nov 10 in view of bad air quality", minister Gopal Rai said.

Minister Gopal Rai also informed that a call have been issued to government and private offices in Delhi to assign work from home to 50 per cent staff. “Call on work for home order for 50 per cent staff in govt and private offices in Delhi to be taken later", the minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gopal Rai announced on Monday that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be enforced in the city from November 13 to 20 as a measure to combat air pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with cabinet members and officials as the air quality dips further in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting was attended by Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and officials of the concerned departments.

Gopal Rai made the announcement during a press conference. "The odd-even scheme will come into effect in Delhi after Diwali, running from November 13 to November 20. A decision to extend the scheme will be made after November 20."

The odd-even scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a

-Ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, worsened from 415 on Saturday to 454 on Sunday, prompting the Centre to implement all emergency measures mandated under the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

