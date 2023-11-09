Beyond stubble burning: Why is dealing with other 'consistent' sources of Delhi air pollution important
The share of biomass burning in Delhi's air pollution is the maximum. However, there are many factors in the national capital that cause air pollution throughout the year. What are these sources of emission and what is a long-term solution to deal with them? Read on to know.
Delhi must "work consistently" to deal with year-long sources of air pollution in the national capital, an environment expert said when asked what is the long-run solution to the crisis. He said that while efforts to mitigate the impact of "episodic issues" like stubble burning and use of firecrackers are fine, "we have to consistently work on consistent sources." By “consistent sources", he meant those sources that cause pollution in Delhi throughout the year.
The issue with the transport sector
Chattopadhyay said that in traffic, "We have registered more than 1 crore vehicles. So massive traffic is Delhi and contribution of it has to be controlled."
He also emphasised the condition of public transport in Delhi. "The government is not investing in transport and ensuring last-mile connectivity properly. There are no cycling tracks," he said.
"They have only built roads, underpasses and flyovers (which seems to have attracted more cars. Transport studies show that if you increase 10 per cent lane capacity, it will increase 10 per more traffic," he said.
The condition of Delhi's transport sector: What govt has done already
In its Economic Survey Report in 2023, the Delhi government had said that during 2022-23, the transport sector "has been allocated the major share of about 20 per cent of total Budget allocation of Schemes/ Programmes/ Projects..."
1. Bus transport: At the start of 2023, the total number of buses in Delhi, including Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses, went up to nearly 7,400. There were 4010 DTC buses and 3319 buses in operation under the cluster scheme, the Delhi government said in the economic survey report.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier promised that 80 per cent of the total 10,000 buses will be electric by 2025.
Kejriwal had said in August 2022, “We are in the process of acquiring another 1,500 e-buses, we expect them to come by November 2023. So by the end of next year, we will boast a tally of 1,800 e-buses. Post that, the pace of this e-bus revolution will accelerate even further. By 2025 end, we will add 6,380 more e-buses to our fleet."
2. Total motor vehicles in Delhi: The Economic Survey report tabled by the Delhi government in March 2023 showed 35 per cent yearly decline in the total number of vehicles on the roads of the national capital since the city government banned the plying of overage vehicles.
According to the report, the total number of motor vehicles on Delhi roads in 2021-22 was 79.18 lakh, showing a 35.38 per cent decrease since the Delhi government banned diesel vehicles aged over 10 years and petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old.
3. Delhi metro: The Supreme Court recently observed that the air pollution in Delhi NCR would have been worse had the metro railway system not been in place. As the air quality in Delhi NCR worsened, the Delhi government asked the metro and DTC to add their services.
What's the solution? What else Delhi govt can do?
The Delhi government had already implemented an action plan to deal with air pollution. These include sweeping of roads, daily water sprinkling, a ban on construction and demolition activities and restrictions on the entry of vehicles in Delhi among several other measures.
However, experts said the government should invest more in the transport sector - enhance public transport and make them world-class so that even the rich don't hesitate to use them.
Moreover, a comprehensive mobility plan study must be conducted in Delhi NCR to understand the sources of air pollution, the expert said.
Besides, the government should take people's complaints seriously. Chattopadhyay said that even when people report problems, he government doesn't take action...there was a study which said that 75 per cent of complaints were not resolved."
"They have to be proactive...," he added.
