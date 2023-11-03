Delhi pollution news: Experts flag warnings for newborns, pregnant women; 'remodelling of lungs' in infants
Delhi pollution news: Doctors warn that severe air pollution in Delhi will have the greatest impact on pregnant women and infants, with unborn newborns at a high risk of developing allergies later in life.
As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday, doctors have warned that it will impact pregnant women and infants the most.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message