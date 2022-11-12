The Delhi traffic police has issued over 5,800 challans for violation of transport curbs under GRAP Stage 3. The traffic police stopped or issued challans to 5,882 vehicles for violations till 6 am on Friday after the city government restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.
The Delhi traffic police has issued over 5,800 challans for violation of transport curbs under GRAP Stage 3. The traffic police stopped or issued challans to 5,882 vehicles for violations till 6 am on Friday after the city government restricted the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai had continued the ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel 4-wheelers under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai had continued the ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel 4-wheelers under stage 3 of the anti-pollution action plan in Delhi.
In a Tweet, Delhi traffic Police wrote, "As part of restrictions on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles till 13th November to fight pollution, 5882 Vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 AM on 11.11.2022. Emergency vehicles are exempted."
In a Tweet, Delhi traffic Police wrote, "As part of restrictions on BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel vehicles till 13th November to fight pollution, 5882 Vehicles were stopped/challaned for violations till 6 AM on 11.11.2022. Emergency vehicles are exempted."
During a recent review meeting, the Delhi government's transport department decided that the curbs under Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a no knee-jerk reaction.
During a recent review meeting, the Delhi government's transport department decided that the curbs under Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should remain in place for the next few days instead of a no knee-jerk reaction.
In an order on Monday, the city government's transport department had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of ₹20,000.
In an order on Monday, the city government's transport department had said owners of vehicles found plying in violation of the rule would be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of ₹20,000.
Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.
Vehicles deployed for emergency services and government and election-related work do not come under the ban purview.
The transport department had said in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."
The transport department had said in its order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of revised GRAP, there will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."
"If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV is found plying on roads, it will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988."
"If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV is found plying on roads, it will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988."
Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning with an AQI of 337. As per 7 am data, the National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida recorded an AQI of 353, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 346, as per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.
Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning with an AQI of 337. As per 7 am data, the National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida recorded an AQI of 353, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 346, as per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.
Citing Delhi-NCR's worsening air quality again, Centre's air quality panel on 11 November also continued the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Citing Delhi-NCR's worsening air quality again, Centre's air quality panel on 11 November also continued the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.