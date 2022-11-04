Delhi air pollution: All primary schools to be shut from tomorrow, says CM Arvind Kejriwal2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 12:59 PM IST
Primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday as air pollution in the city worsened.The CM also said that the govt is contemplating on having odd even scheme to check the pollution. Schools will remain open for secondary and highest secondary students, but no outdoor activities will be permitted. Addressing the press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took responsibility for the excessive stubble burning that has led to a decline in air quality over the last few days.