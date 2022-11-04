Primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday as air pollution in the city worsened.The CM also said that the govt is contemplating on having odd even scheme to check the pollution. Schools will remain open for secondary and highest secondary students, but no outdoor activities will be permitted. Addressing the press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took responsibility for the excessive stubble burning that has led to a decline in air quality over the last few days.

“We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. Meanwile, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also, outdoor activities for all classes above Class 5 would be barred," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Pollution not Delhi's but North India's problem, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday remarked that pollution is not Delhi's but North India's problem, urging the Centre to take specific steps to relieve the region from the problem. "Pollution is not just Delhi's but entire Northern India's problem. The Centre has to come forward and take specific steps so that the entire North India can be relieved from pollution. Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, the Delhi government or the Punjab government are not solely responsible. Now is not the time for the blame game. There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," Kejriwal said.

See pollution in North Indian towns. Its not just Punjab and Del. Entire North India suffering from severe pollution. Lets stop blame game. Lets find solutions as a country



Its our first yr in Punjab. Punjab govt tried its best in short time. By next yr, we shud see good results pic.twitter.com/6FeSIE1FkW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2022

Delhi AQI continues to remain 'severe'

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day on Friday, as per data released by SAFAR or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. The overall AQI of Delhi jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the 'severe', as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

Noida schools start online classes due to worsening air quality

Due to rising pollution in National Capital Region, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 until November 8.

According to the notice issued by District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh, schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible.

"All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," read the notice from District Magistrate Dharamveer Singh.