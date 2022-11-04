Pollution not Delhi's but North India's problem, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday remarked that pollution is not Delhi's but North India's problem, urging the Centre to take specific steps to relieve the region from the problem. "Pollution is not just Delhi's but entire Northern India's problem. The Centre has to come forward and take specific steps so that the entire North India can be relieved from pollution. Air pollution is a North India problem. AAP, the Delhi government or the Punjab government are not solely responsible. Now is not the time for the blame game. There should not be politics over such a sensitive issue. I admit there is stubble burning in Punjab," Kejriwal said.