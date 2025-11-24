Delhi air pollution protest: Slogans, posters backing Madvi Hidma surface; 15 held after using ‘chilli spray’ on cops

A protest over Delhi's air pollution turned controversial on Sunday when demonstrators at Delhi's India Gate displayed posters of top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was killed in a police encounter in Andhra Pradesh last week.

Delhi Police said they arrested over 15 people for allegedly refusing to disperse during the protest. Officials added that some protesters used chilli spray on police personnel.

"The Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested more than 15 people for using chilli spray on Police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road. Relevant sections invoked in the FIR," officials told ANI.

The protest was held near the C-Hexagon at India Gate in New Delhi.

Delhi air pollution protest A group of protesters gathered at India Gate to demonstrate against air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The protest turned tense after some demonstrators allegedly used chilli spray on police personnel while being removed from the spot, officials said.

A police officer said the protesters had assembled close to the C-Hexagon and were informed that their demonstration at that location was obstructing ambulances and medical staff trying to pass through.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that for the first time, chilli spray was used against police personnel during such an agitation.

"We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer was quoted by PTI as saying.

The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate into a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.

"They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," the officer said.

"This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order," New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI.

"A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he said.

On 9 November, people had also staged a protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Madvi Hidma’s posters surface Visuals from the protest site on Sunday showed protesters holding posters of Madvi Hidma and raising slogans such as "Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe" (Long Live Madvi Hidma).

A video also showed a man holding a poster that read: "From Birsa Munda to Madvi Hidma, the struggle of our forests and environment will go on".

The Delhi Police assured action against those who raised the Maoist slogans.

"Those who raised such slogans at India Gate will be identified, and legal action will be taken against them. We will file a case against them," the police were quoted by NDTV as saying.

Delhi air quality a 'serious risk' The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, in a statement, said the city's worsening air quality has become a "serious risk" to public health and alleged that the authorities have failed to address the root causes of pollution.

The group, in its statement, also claimed that the current development model, including mining projects, forest clearance and expansion of infrastructure in fragile regions, has contributed to pollution, the displacement of communities, and recurring extreme weather events across the country.