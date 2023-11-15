Delhi air pollution: Red alert in Punjab as stubble burning continues, farmers to lead protest against punitive actions
A red alert has been sounded in all districts of Punjab to curb stubble burning amid rising air pollution in Delhi and North India.
Amid rising air pollution in Delhi and the rest of North India, a red alert has been sounded in all districts of Punjab to curb rampant stubble burning. Moreover, the burning of crop residue can attract legal action against violators, a senior official told PTI. The air quality index in Delhi reached 401 on Wednesday.