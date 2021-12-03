Delhi air pollution: SC allows construction activity of hospitals

The move come after the AAP government urged the apex court to allow construction activities of hospitals in the city to prepare and counter the possible Covid-19 third wave

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Delhi government to go ahead with construction activities of hospitals in the city. The move come after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government urged the apex court to allow construction activities of hospitals in the city to prepare and counter the possible Covid-19 third wave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi government had started to revamp its hospital infrastructure and started construction of seven new hospitals, but due to the construction ban, work has stopped.

The construction activities in Delhi were banned after air quality raised to alarming levels in the city and its adjoining areas. On November 22, the Delhi government resumed the construction activities in view of the improved air quality, but the apex court revived the ban on November 24 in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Further, the Supreme Court also expressed satisfaction over fresh steps taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR for enforcement of orders to tackle air pollution.

Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR filed the affidavit before the apex court apprising about the measures taken by it on December 2, saying it has constituted an enforcement task force to monitor compliance with its directions to control air pollution.

The Commission said an Enforcement Task Force of five members has been constituted by the commission in the exercise of its statutory power and 17 flying squads are constituted to act against violators. The number of flying squads would be increased to 40 in the next 24 hours, Commission in its affidavit told the Bench.

The said Flying Squads have already started functioning from December 2 itself and have conducted surprise checks at 25 sites, it said.

Commission also told the top court that schools and colleges in NCR shall remain closed till further orders, allowing only online mode of application except for the purpose of conducting examinations and laboratory practicals etc.

"Operation of thermal power plants within three hundred kilometres of the radius of Delhi shall continue to be regulated in terms of commissions latest order dated November 30, 2021, whereby, only five out of eleven thermal power plants, have been permitted to schedule their operations and rest have been directed to remain inoperative till at-least December 15, 2021," affidavit stated.

Entry of trucks in Delhi shall not be permitted, except for CNG and electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities, the affidavit filed by the Commission said.

"On industrial pollution, the Commission has further directed on December 2, 2021, that industrial operations and processes in NCR, where gas is not available and the said industrial unit is not running on PNG or cleaner fuels shall be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day during weekdays and shall remain closed during Saturday and Sunday," it added.

(With PTI inputs)

