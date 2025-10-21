Delhi Air Pollution: SC prioritised ‘right to burn crackers’ over ‘right to breathe’, says Amitabh Kant as AQI dips

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday lashed out at the Supreme Court, saying that it prioritised the “right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe”. He stressed on the importance of a ‘unified’ plan of action to bring in control Delhi's air pollution, with the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to the ‘severe’ category a day after Diwali.

The Supreme Court had recently lifted the blanket ban on firecrackers, and allowed green crackers to be burned on the occasion of Diwali for two hours. This resulted in fireworks across the city on Monday, but Tuesday saw an apocalyptic sky with the air quality dipping to dangerous levels.

“Delhi’s air quality lies in shambles: 36/38 monitoring stations have hit the 'red zone,' AQI is above 400 in key areas. The Hon. Supreme Court in its wisdom has prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe,” Amitabh Kant wrote in a post on X.

The 2023 G20 Sherpa backed a “ruthless and sustained execution” of plans to control the Delhi air pollution.

“Delhi remains among the world’s most polluted capital. If Los Angles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can’t Delhi? Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe.”

Delhi AQI: What did Amitabh Kant suggest? Amitabh Kant suggested a number of steps to control Delhi AQI, especially during Diwali.

To bring Delhi air pollution levels under control, he said “a unified action plan is vital”.

He suggested to “end crop and biomass burning, shut or modernise thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner tech, shift all transport to electric by 2030, enforce strict construction dust control, ensure full waste segregation and processing, and redesign Delhi around green, walkable, transit-focused living.”

“Only such decisive & relentless execution can restore the city’s blue skies and breathable air,” Kant wrote on X.

Delhi AQI worsens post Diwali Delhi AQI today nosedived to the ‘severe’ category, with residents waking up to heavy grey haze darkening the city skies after many celebrated Diwali the previous night violating the Supreme Court's 2-hour deadline.

According to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, Delhi AQI today stood at 359, in the 'very poor' category, at 11 am. It was 352 at 8 am, 346 at 5 am, 347 at 6 am and 351 at 7 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As many as 35 out of the 38 monitoring stations were in the ‘red zone’ post Diwali in Delhi, indicating 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality.

While 31 AQI monitoring stations were in the 'very poor' category, four were in the 'severe' category, the CPCB's SAMEER app reading said.