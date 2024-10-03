Delhi Air Pollution: SC slams Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning, says ‘nothing happening but meetings’

Raising serious concerns regarding the increasing incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, the SC on Thursday slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management for its failure to enforce its (CAQM) own directions regarding air pollution

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated3 Oct 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Raising serious concerns regarding the increasing incidents of stubble burning in northern India, especially in Punjab and Haryana, the Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management for its failure to enforce CAQM’s own directions regarding air pollution, which heavily impacts Delhi’s air quality.

The top court stressed nothing concrete was happening on ground excepting for meetings.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said CAQM has not launched a single prosecution against incidents of stubble burning in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

The apex court expressed disappointment over CAQM’s inactivity and pointed out that no meetings had been held post-August 29.

“From the affidavit of compliance, we find that no effort is being made by CAQM for implementation of its own directions, not a single prosecution has been initiated and the last meeting was only held on August 29”, the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court asked if the statutory committee does not hold meetings then who else will do the work of enforcement?

Slamming Punjab and Haryana, the apex court said, the two state governments have only exacted nominal compensation from the farmers who were found burning stubble.The court emphasised that mere penalties would not deter offenders unless enforcement is tightened.

It is important to note that only 1.25 lakh had been collected as Environmental Cess from erring farmers.

"For different reasons, they do not want to prosecute anybody it is the problem as simple as that. They do not want to take penal action but only hold meetings. We are not ready to see whether the machines are being used. Harsh reality is except meetings, nothing is happening. Let us face it," India Today reported the apex court as saying.

Supreme Court directs Punjab and Haryana for compliance of CAQM directions and file an affidavit within a week.

Supreme Court posts the case for hearing on October 16.

 

 

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Air Pollution: SC slams Punjab, Haryana for stubble burning, says ‘nothing happening but meetings’

