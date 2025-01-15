Hello User
Delhi Air Pollution: Schools to resume classes in hybrid mode as GRAP Stage IV curbs return | Check details here

Delhi Air Pollution: Schools to resume classes in hybrid mode as GRAP Stage IV curbs return | Check details here

Livemint

Delhi schools will start hybrid classes for students up to Class IX and XI from Thursday due to the re-imposition of GRAP Stage IV curbs.

Delhi Air Pollution: Schools to resume classes in hybrid mode as GRAP Stage IV curbs return | Check details here (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Schools in Delhi will resume classes in ‘hybrid’ mode from Thursday following the re-imposition of GRAP Stage IV curbs across the national capital region. Air quality in Delhi-NCR plummeted overnight — soaring from 275 to 396 within 24 hours — as calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed accumulation of pollutants.

A notice issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday evening asked schools to adopt hybrid mode with ‘immediate effect’ — in accordance with the latest Commission for Air Quality Management order. Authorities said the order will remain in place until further notice.

The fourth and final stage of GRAP restrictions require schools in Delhi-NCR to mandatorily conduct classes in ‘hybrid’ mode — with students attending both online and offline as required. The rule also applies to senior students — excluding those studying in Class X and Class XII.

GRAP Stage IV curbs are typically imposed when the air quality hits the ‘severe plus’ mark with AQI above 450. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 4:00 pm placed Delhi and Ghaziabad well into the “very poor" category. Meanwhile Greater Noida and Gurugram reported an AQI in the “poor" segment in the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

