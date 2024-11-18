Delhi air pollution: Orange alert for fog; SC to address situations as AQI drops to ’severe plus’ zone. Top points

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated, prompting GRAP IV restrictions. Schools for students up to Class 11 will switch to online learning, construction work will be banned, and only specific vehicles can enter Delhi to address rising pollution levels

Updated18 Nov 2024, 06:56 AM IST
The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality.
The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality.(HT)

Delhi's air quality index (AQI )worsened further, with many areas in the "severe" category, prompting the announcement of anti-pollution restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)IV.

The Commission announced the restrictions for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the "severe" category air poses risks to healthy individuals and severely impacts those with existing health conditions.

Delhi pollution: Orange alert for fog

With visibility expected to plummet as low as 200 meters in most of the Capital and the surrounding area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange advisory for "dense" to "very dense" fog in Delhi on Monday. This will have an impact on aviation, train, and road travel.

Delhi Pollution: SC to hear plea seeking enforcement of measures

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb air pollution in Delhi. Delhi woke up to toxic air conditions on Sunday as the air quality index was recorded in the 'severe' category.

Delhi air pollution LIVE updates

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality: Stage 1 for "poor" air quality (AQI ranging from 201 to 300), Stage 2 for "very poor" air quality (AQI from 301 to 400), Stage 3 for "severe" air quality (AQI from 401 to 450), and Stage 4 for "severe-plus" air quality (AQI above 450).

 

Also Read | Delhi air pollution LIVE: AQI crosses 450 mark, NCR breathes ‘severe plus’ air

What changes in Delhi after theimplementation of GRAP IV

What changes in Delhi after theimplementation of GRAP IV

1) The Delhi government declared on Sunday that due to the rising pollution levels in the capital, students in all schools up to Class 11 will switch to online learning starting today.

2) Students in lessons 10 and 12 will still attend physical lessons regularly.

3) The GRAP-IV measures have prohibited the operation of medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, which are BS-IV and below-diesel.

4) Only electric and CNG trucks, as well as trucks transporting necessities, are permitted to enter Delhi from other states. Light commercial vehicles registered outside of Delhi are also prohibited from entering the city.

5) All construction work in the capital region has been banned.

Also Read | Delhi pollution: Classes for all students except Class 10, 12 moved online

Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This severe spike prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of deteriorating air quality of NCR, and to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of GRAP - 'Severe ' Air Quality (Delhi's AQI &gt; 450), w.e.f. 08:00 AM of 18.11.2024 (tomorrow) in the entire NCR," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

 

Also Read | Delhi pollution: ₹5.85 crore fine imposed on Day 1 of anti-pollution measures

This is in addition to the preventive/ restrictive actions mentioned under GRAP's Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III, which are already in force.

-With agency inputs

.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Delhi air pollution: Orange alert for fog; SC to address situations as AQI drops to 'severe plus' zone. Top points

