Delhi air pollution ‘severe’ as AQI breaches 400 mark due to rise in farm fires
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 415 on a scale of 500 in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on Thursday, that indicate ‘severe’ levels of pollution
Government agencies have warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next few days as the smoky haze blanketed the national capital on Thursday due to a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions.
