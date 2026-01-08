Delhi Air pollution: Sirsa says issue to be discussed in assembly on Friday—‘People will know AAP is responsible’

Delhi’s pollution issue is set to be discussed in the Assembly on Friday, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who said that people would learn that the onus for the problem lies with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He stated that AAP's Atishi, (Leader of Opposition) LoP in Delhi Assembly, who wanted the issue to be discussed in assembly, has not come to the house for the last two days.

“We want the issue of pollution to be discussed in the Assembly. Atishi, who used to say that this issue should be discussed, has not come to the House for the last two days. Tomorrow, this issue will be discussed and the people will know that AAP is responsible for the problem of pollution in Delhi,” ANI quoted Sirsa as saying.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 276 on Thursday morning, showing an improvement from 336 recorded on Wednesday morning. The city’s 24-hour average air quality for Wednesday was recorded at 289.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, AQI levels ranging from 0 to 50 fall under the ‘good’ category, 51 to 100 are classified as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and values between 401 and 500 are considered ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted dense fog conditions for Friday and Saturday.

NGT orders DPCC to submit water quality data of Yamuna river In the other news, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit water quality data for the Yamuna river covering the stretch from the Wazirabad Barrage to Asgharpur village. A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted that the Delhi government had already submitted a report on liquid waste management, a report by PTI noted.

The tribunal observed that, according to the report, "discharge of treated, partially treated, untreated sewage through various drains falling into the Yamuna is the main cause of water pollution in the river, particularly in the stretch between Wazirabad Barrage and Asgharpur village."

It further highlighted that there remains an 88 million gallons per day (MGD) shortfall in sewage treatment capacity.

In its December 22 order, the NGT stated, "The water quality data of the Yamuna river stretch between Wazirabad Barrage and Asgharpur Village in compliance with prescribed standards may be disclosed by DPCC in the next report."

The tribunal also directed Delhi’s chief secretary to submit a comprehensive, tabulated progress report detailing sewage generation, sewer connectivity, drain-wise discharge, the performance of sewage treatment plants, measures to prevent sewage from entering stormwater drains, and sludge management. Advocates Katyayni and Vikrant Badesra were appointed as Amicus Curiae to assist the tribunal.

