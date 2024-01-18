The Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, news agency ANI reported.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reimposed the restrictions under GRAP Stage III in the entire NCR with immediate effect amid worsening air quality. Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Govt offices to remain shut for half-day on January 22 GRAP stage III involved a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing and a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas.

“AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and has been recorded as 316 at 2.00 pm, which is about 85 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the Grap Stage III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450) and preventive/mitigative/restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage III are underway, there is likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI," the CAQM said in a statement.

"The forecast by IMD/IITM also do not indicate any significant deterioration and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving and remaining in the lower end or very poor category in the next few days," the statement read.

The CAQM further said actions under Stage I to Stage II of the GRAP will remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR. The agencies will keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage I and II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage III of GRAP actions owing to AQI level further slipping into the 'Severe' category.

“Construction and development project sites and industrial units which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/non-compliances of various statutory directions, rules, guidelines etc. under no circumstances will resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the commission", the statement read.

The CAQM further said the sub-committee will keep a close eye on the air quality and will take appropriate decisions depending on the air quality, as recorded from time to time, and the forecasts made by IMD/IITM to this effect.

Stage III measures were first enforced by CAQM on November 3, when AQI surpassed the 400 mark for the first time this winter (402). The restrictions were lifted after 27 days i.e. November 29, when the AQI fell below the 300-mark after rain.

The second spell of stage III measures was implemented on December 22, when AQI turned “severe" after nearly a month. The measures were lifted on January 1.

