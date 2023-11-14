'Stubble will not be a problem when...': Nitin Gadkari has a solution to Delhi air pollution
Delhi air pollution: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested making a policy to convert stubble from “waste to wealth”, believing it would effectively tackle the problem.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the steps taken by the Centre to curb stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He expressed confidence that over time, stubble would cease to be a problem as its value increases, leading to the creation of a robust market for stubble.
Gadkari also said that gradually, the prices of stubble will increase and there will be a good market for stubble. "The government is making efforts. In time, stubble will cease to be a problem as the price of stubble will increase. There will be a good market for stubble. The problem of pollution as a result of burning stubble will be solved," the Road Transport Minister was quoted by ANI as saying.
"When I was in Punjab, I suggested to them that a policy should be made and farmers should be included to convert it (stubble) from waste to wealth...," he added. He believed that such a policy would prove beneficial in tackling the problem effectively.
Earlier in November, the Committee of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining Areas in its report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the state government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases.
