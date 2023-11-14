Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the steps taken by the Centre to curb stubble burning in neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. He expressed confidence that over time, stubble would cease to be a problem as its value increases, leading to the creation of a robust market for stubble. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Explaining the same, Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday, "Bitumen, Bio-CNG, LNG is being made from stubble" in these states and that efforts are on to build "a good market for stubble".

Smoke from stubble burning, or the burning of crop residue, in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, is one of the major contributors to the air pollution in Delhi. Taking note of the seriousness of the issue, the Supreme Court had instructed farmers in these states and state governments to immediately cease stubble burning.

Following the Supreme Court order, Nitin Gadkari told news agency ANI, "Bitumen, bio CNG, LNG is being made from stubble. 185 projects have started in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to make CNG, LNG. In Panipat ethanol, bio bitumen and aviation fuel are being made from stubble and the government is working to speed it up."

Gadkari also said that gradually, the prices of stubble will increase and there will be a good market for stubble. "The government is making efforts. In time, stubble will cease to be a problem as the price of stubble will increase. There will be a good market for stubble. The problem of pollution as a result of burning stubble will be solved," the Road Transport Minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

"When I was in Punjab, I suggested to them that a policy should be made and farmers should be included to convert it (stubble) from waste to wealth...," he added. He believed that such a policy would prove beneficial in tackling the problem effectively.

Earlier in November, the Committee of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining Areas in its report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the state government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases.

