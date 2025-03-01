Fuel ban for vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi after 31 March — Delhi govt’s bold move right after taking charge

  • Delhi Air Pollution: Vehicles more than 15 years old won't get fuel after March 31, says minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Written By Pratik Prashant Mukane
Published1 Mar 2025, 03:37 PM IST
An attendant fuels a vehicle at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. gas station in New Delhi. (Fie Photo)

Delhi : In order to keep pollution levels in check, the Delhi government on Saturday decided that vehicles which are more than 15 years old won't get fuel after March 31.

The information was shared by Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa after marathon meetings with officials to discuss key policy decisions and measures to combat air pollution in the national capital.

The minister said that during the meeting they tried to find out the diseases and its remedies and alleged that the last government didn't take a step to reduce water and air pollution.

“The funds were unutilised,” claimed the minister.

“There are three subjects — dust pollution, vehicle pollution, construction pollution. We don't have idea about vehicles coming from outside. We have decided to stop giving fuel to vehicles more than 15 years old after March 31, 2025,” said the minister.

The minister said that a team will be identifying such vehicles.

Speaking about other steps which will be taken, the minister said, “We are roping in DU students for a plantation drive. We are identifying big organisations causing pollution, we are directing them to check it through gadgets.”

Sisra added that the government is going to make it mandatory to install smog guns for highrises, hotels, commercial complexes, including the Delhi airport.

"New forests will come up in barren lands," he added.

Govt to seek permission for cloud seeding
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government has decided that they will take whatever permission they need for cloud seeding. “We will ensure that when there is severe pollution in Delhi, rain can be caused through cloud seeding and pollution can be controlled.”

Moderate AQI

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 126, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 03:37 PM IST
