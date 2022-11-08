Delhi air pollution: 'Very poor’ AQI city may witness light rain2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 12:36 PM IST
Delhi continues to be a gas chamber as its air quality maintained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth straight day on Tuesday
People continued their struggle for clean air, as Delhi's air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning.