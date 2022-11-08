People continued their struggle for clean air, as Delhi's air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning.

Notably, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi maintained its status as ‘very poor’ despite the prediction of light rain or drizzle during the day. The minimum temperature of the capital city settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius. It was three notches above the season's average, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Capital's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 348 on Tuesday at 9:15 am, reported PTI. The AQI worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. On Saturday, it stood at 381.

According to the measuring scale of the AQI, the 0-50 range is considered ‘good’. Whereas, the range of 51-100 is considered ‘satisfactory’. Moderate level of air quality falls in the range of 101-200. Air quality turns ‘poor’ when it slips in the range of 201-300. A further degradation takes the air quality to the ‘very poor’ category in the range of 301-400. Air quality reaches its poorest level, ie. ‘severe’, when it reaches the range of 401-500 or above.

On Monday, Delhi broke the record of maximum temperature in November since 2008, when it reached 33 degrees Celsius, according to meteorological data.

The maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average. Similarly, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius was also three notches above the season's average on Monday.

With the prediction of light drizzling and rainfall, Delhi's relative humidity was higher. It was 92 per cent at 8:30 am, stated IMD. Along with this, the weather forecasting agency has also predicted a partly cloudy sky that may cause drizzle and rain later in the day. The city may experience a maximum temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius.

(With input from PTI)