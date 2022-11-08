Delhi air pollution: 'Very poor’ AQI city may witness light rain

According to the measuring scale of the AQI, the 0-50 range is considered ‘good’. Whereas, the range of 51-100 is considered ‘satisfactory’. Moderate level of air quality falls in the range of 101-200. Air quality turns ‘poor’ when it slips in the range of 201-300. A further degradation takes the air quality to the ‘very poor’ category in the range of 301-400. Air quality reaches its poorest level, ie. ‘severe’, when it reaches the range of 401-500 or above.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}