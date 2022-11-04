Delhi air pollution: WFH for 50% govt staff and more; What's changing from 5 Nov

With rise in pollution in the national capital, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on 4 November announced mandatory work-for-home for 50% Delhi government employees.
According to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index exceeded 470, considered “severe" and more than 10 times the global safety threshold.
Here are the top 10 developments, what's changing from tomorrow:
1) Govt announced mandatory work-for-home for 50% Delhi government employees, timing of the markets can be staggered soon.
2) Factories and construction sites have also been shut.
3) Diesel-run vehicles have been restricted and water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have been deployed to control haze.
4) Delhi government primary schools closed and outdoor activity for older students has been restricted.
5) Ban imposed on construction and demolition activities includes projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overhead bridges, power transmission and pipelines.
6) Schools have been shifted to online classes up to the eighth grade in Noida.
7) Government advised children, the elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems to avoid outdoor activities. Asked them to stay indoors as much as possible.
8) “This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won’t help," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
9) Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav blamed Punjab for its failure to stop the burning of crop residues at the start of the winter wheat-sowing season.
10) Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann defends himself and said his government took office only six months ago.
