Delhi air pollution: Why artificial rain plan is on hold despite air quality being very poor after Diwali

Delhi air pollution: Delhi's much-awaited artificial rain experiment — initially postponed in July — continues to be on hold, with no green light yet for the trial that was expected to take place after Diwali.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI that there were no suitable clouds for the trial, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and no window is expected until October 25.

Since October 19, the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 2 is effective in Delhi-NCR as the AQI crossed 300 on Sunday. falling in the "very poor" category.

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' quality after Diwali.

"The day we get suitable clouds, we will conduct the trial immediately, as all preparations — from permissions to flight arrangements — are already in place," he said.

Last week, it was indicated that the trial could take place any day after Diwali.

The Delhi government's cloud seeding project — a major commitment by the BJP-led administration — has been postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

The cloud-seeding experiment was planned for July, but has been postponed due to the monsoon, fluctuating weather conditions, disturbances, and, now, the absence of suitable cloud cover, PTI reported.

There is no set date for when the experiment will take place.

An aircraft fitted with cloud-seeding technology is currently stationed in Meerut, where a team from IIT Kanpur is overseeing the operation.

Sirsa said cloud seeding can’t proceed without cloud cover, responding to AAP’s criticism over the BJP government’s unfulfilled pollution-control promise. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Recently, the Delhi government signed an agreement with IIT Kanpur for five cloud-seeding trials, which are anticipated to take place in northwest Delhi.

The project, approved by 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aims to explore whether artificial rain can be a viable solution to tackle pollution in winter.

Funds have already been transferred to IIT Kanpur, which will deploy its own aircraft for the operation.

According to a DGCA order, the activity will be carried out under visual flight rules, without remuneration, and only after obtaining clearances from state and local authorities.

The cloud seeding operations are authorised between October 1 and November 30 and will follow strict safety, security, and air traffic control guidelines, it said.

Permission has been granted under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, authorising IIT Kanpur's Department of Aerospace Engineering to carry out the cloud-seeding experiment using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

The project also involves collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).