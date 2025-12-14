Delhi air pollution woes deepen as AQI hits ‘severe plus’ mark — ITO, Rohini, 7 more areas record 490+ reading

‘Severe plus’ air pollution levels across Delhi-NCR have raised alarm. Delhi residents woke up to a thick blanket of toxic smog shrouding the national capital on Sunday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 461 at 7:00 AM today, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI breached the 'Severe Plus' as monitoring stations at several locations recorded readings above 450 mark.

A total of 25 monitoring stations out of 39 recorded AQI reading above 450. Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar, Bawana, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Rohini, Wazirpur and Vivek Vihar locations recorded AQI readings above 490. Notably, Rohini recorded an AQI of 499 on a 500-point scale. Meanwhile, all monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI in severe range, that is above 400 mark.

Visuals from Patparganj, Anand Vihar and ITO show the extent of toxic haze blanketing the capital city.

On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the Stage IV pollution curb measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Given the abysmal air quality situation in the national capital, Delhi Government's Directorate of Education on 13 December directed all schools to conduct classes upto IX, and XI in hybrid mode.

The notification said, "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and Xl in a 'Hybrid' Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders."

Vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources have contributed to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR. Calm winds and prevailing unfavourable meteorological conditions have further trapped the pollutants over the region.

GRAP IV restrictions: What's allowed and what's not The GRAP IV restriction prohibits BS-IV vehicles from plying on Delhi roads, except for those carrying essential commodities and essential services. Notably, all LNG, CNG, Electric, BS-VI Diesel vehicles are permitted to enter the capital's territory and hit Delhi roads.

As per CAQM guidelines, Delhi-registered diesel-operated BS-IV and below Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) are not permitted to run on Delhi roads, except those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services. Enforcing restrictions on Construction and Demolition activities, CAQM in its order said, “Ban C&D activities, as in the GRAP Stage-III, also for linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele-communication etc.”