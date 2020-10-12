Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi air quality back to ‘poor’ level
The National Capital’s air quality is not likely to get better anytime soon.

Delhi air quality back to ‘poor’ level

1 min read . 11:02 AM IST ANI

The Air Quality Index is at 263 in Rohini and 229 in Nehru Nagar, all in the ‘poor’ category, according to the DPCC

The national capital woke up to "poor" air quality on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 275 in Delhi's ITO and Anand Vihar areas, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The Air Quality Index is at 263 in Rohini and 229 in Nehru Nagar, all in the "poor" category, according to the DPCC.

"I felt irritation in my eyes when I went for a morning walk and faced breathing problems," Suresh, a local resident, told ANI.

Swati, another Delhiite, blamed stubble burning for the sudden deterioration in the air quality. "During the lockdown, the air quality had improved and I could feel the fresh air and see a clear sky. But with stubble burning, pollution is clearly visible in the air."

"The government should provide alternatives to farmers in Punjab and Haryana who burn farm stubble that causes air pollution," she added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has already launched a campaign, "War against Pollution" (Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh) on October 9. A tree transplantation policy has also been passed in this regard in a recent Cabinet meeting.

