Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category; AQI stands at 129

The overall air quality in the national capital on 9 October continued to remain in the moderate category with an AQI of 129, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR data at 10:30 am, the AQI in IIT Delhi stood at 85, while in Mathura road, it stood at 51 all in ‘satisfactory' category. Noida also saw recorded an AQI of 95 while Gurugram recorded AQI of 66 in ‘satisfactory’ category. Areas like Lodhi road, Airport (T3), Ayanagar recorded an AQI of 93, 90 and 83 respectively. Though the overall AQI was recorded in the moderate category, many areas in the national capital also saw ’poor' AQI. As per SAFAR, Delhi University recorded an AQI of 201. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 10:30 am, the AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was recorded at 224, Wazirpur at 229, Rohini at 192, RK Puram at 166.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement and was recorded in the ‘moderate’, days after it had plunged into the 'poor' zone. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather department said, adding that the minimum settled at 23.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered “good", 51 and 100 are “satisfactory", 101 and 200 are “moderate", 201 and 300 are “poor", 301 and 400 are “very poor", and 401 and 450 are “severe" and “severe+" when AQI exceeds 450.

Speaking of the predictions for today, the weather department predicted partly cloudy skies and said the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

During a press conference, AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar spoke about the situation of pollution in the national capital. She said, “It is the political will of CM Arvind Kejriwal and the consistent efforts of people of Delhi in the war against pollution that in the Economic Survey 2021-22 report, which was tabled in the Parliament recently, it was stated that between 2016 and 2021, PM2.5 concentration (in Delhi) was reduced by 22 percent, whereas PM10 concentration reduced by 27 per cent."

“In 2022, the air quality in Delhi improved further by 8%. In 2023, this improvement has reached 31%. According to a report, in the last 8 years, excluding the COVID period, the air quality in Delhi has been the best last year…" she added.