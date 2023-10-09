Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category; AQI stands at 129
Areas like IIT Delhi, Mathura road, Noida and Gurugram recorded 'satisfactory' AQI.
The overall air quality in the national capital on 9 October continued to remain in the moderate category with an AQI of 129, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR data at 10:30 am, the AQI in IIT Delhi stood at 85, while in Mathura road, it stood at 51 all in ‘satisfactory' category. Noida also saw recorded an AQI of 95 while Gurugram recorded AQI of 66 in ‘satisfactory’ category. Areas like Lodhi road, Airport (T3), Ayanagar recorded an AQI of 93, 90 and 83 respectively. Though the overall AQI was recorded in the moderate category, many areas in the national capital also saw ’poor' AQI. As per SAFAR, Delhi University recorded an AQI of 201. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 10:30 am, the AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was recorded at 224, Wazirpur at 229, Rohini at 192, RK Puram at 166.
Earlier on Friday, Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the National Capital Region to enforce a ban on coal usage in hotels and restaurants and take punitive measures against polluting industries and thermal power plants as the air quality in Delhi plunged into the "poor" category. This action came as part of the government's pollution control plan known as the 'Graded Response Action Plan' (GRAP) which is implemented in the Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution during the winter season.
(With inputs from agecnies)
