Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category
Delhi air pollution and smog

Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

1 min read . 09:27 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'All flight operations are currently normal. For further assistance, please get in touch with the airline concerned,' the Delhi Airport said
  • A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the city and affected visibility

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category today. The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 320, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category today. The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 320, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the city and affected visibility. At the Delhi Airport, low visibility procedures are in progress due to the fog. "All flight operations are currently normal. For further assistance, please get in touch with the airline concerned," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

AI hasn’t hit employment that badly yet

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST

WHO panel suggests 8-12 week interval between Covishield doses

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST

Canadian PM calls Modi for vaccine supply

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST

Yemen rebel attack on Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia sets civilian plane on fire

4 min read . 09:21 AM IST

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the city and affected visibility. At the Delhi Airport, low visibility procedures are in progress due to the fog. "All flight operations are currently normal. For further assistance, please get in touch with the airline concerned," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

AI hasn’t hit employment that badly yet

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST

WHO panel suggests 8-12 week interval between Covishield doses

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST

Canadian PM calls Modi for vaccine supply

1 min read . 09:21 AM IST

Yemen rebel attack on Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia sets civilian plane on fire

4 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported AQIs of 309 in ITO, 300 in RK Puram and 315 in Chandni Chowk, all in the 'very poor' category.

Other parts of the city like Sri Aurobindo Marg (263), Punjabi Bagh (270) and Aya Nagar (253) reported AQI in the 'poor' category.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported similar conditions over other parts of North India.

"Dense to very dense fog observed in many pockets over Punjab, isolated pockets over east UP. Moderate to dense fog observed in isolated pockets over Haryana, Saurashtra and Kutch and north Rajasthan. Shallow to moderate fog in a few pockets over Delhi and west UP," the IMD informed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.