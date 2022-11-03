Delhi air quality degrades as stubble burning continues in Punjab and Haryana

Air quality reached the ‘severe’ category in Delhi and Noida on Thursday. There are constant reports of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. In Delhi, Anand Vihar’s air quality was recorded in ‘severe’ category as the absence of wind weakened the dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds, stated Central Pollution Control borad (CPCB). At 8 am on Thursday, Anand Vihar’s average air quality index was at 458. This score comes in the ‘severe’ category on a scale up to 500.