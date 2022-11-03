Delhi air quality degrades as stubble burning continues in Punjab and Haryana

Even before the arrival of the winter season, Delhi’s air quality is degrading every day as stubble burning continues in Punjab and Haryana.
Despite the state government’s several actions to stop stubble burning, there are visuals of farmers burning the crop residue in their fields in Punjab.
“This government made several promises to win our votes. But no step has been taken by them. No farmer burns stubble out of pleasure, we are forced to do it" a farmer told ANI on Thursday.
Air quality reached the ‘severe’ category in Delhi and Noida on Thursday. There are constant reports of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. In Delhi, Anand Vihar’s air quality was recorded in ‘severe’ category as the absence of wind weakened the dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds, stated Central Pollution Control borad (CPCB). At 8 am on Thursday, Anand Vihar’s average air quality index was at 458. This score comes in the ‘severe’ category on a scale up to 500.
With the deteriorating air quality of the national capital region, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav expressed concern over the rampant air pollution of the region. He also regarded stubble burning as the major reason behind taking the air quality of Delhi NCR to ‘severe’ category.
"I have chaired more than 14 consecutive review meetings, after May, this year regarding Delhi's Air pollution. In terms of AQI, there is a lot of difference. The situation prevailing for the last two-three days is very worrying. We have worked a lot for the management of stubble burning." said Bhupendra Yadav.
He also stated that states like Rajasthan and Haryana have done comparatively better than Punjab in controlling air pollution by curbing stubble burning.
