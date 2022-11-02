Delhi: Air quality dips in NCR; children suffer from respiratory problems

According to Dr Anamika Dubey, Senior Consultant Pediatrics, Rainbow Children's Hospital, "In this season, many children come to the OPD, I think 8 out of 10 patients are coming with complaints of cold, cough and increasingly breathing issues, cough increases more at night and distress. Moreover, small children are not able to express themselves they are not able to say that they are having a problem but it's giving them a lot of problems."