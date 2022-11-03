Delhi's air pollution has been a looming problem especially during winters when increasing number of people report chest infection and other lung disease. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dipped to ‘severe’ category on Thursday morning. A thick envelope of smog was seen in the national capital region and its adjoining areas, leaving the populace once again worried about their health.
The smoke in the air due to industrialization and farm fires when merged with fog, especially in winter create smog that comes with a bundle of severe conditions in humans, and animals and has the capability to kill plants. Smog has a direct effect on the respiratory system and skin disorders are a major concern.
News agency ANI in talks with Dr Arunesh Kumar, HOD- Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram has released a list of what one should and should not do in this condition.
What you should do
Wear mask: Masks were a mandate when the coronavirus infection cases were peaking. However, it has been repeatedly suggested that N95 masks are a good combat tool against air pollution.
Invest in air-purifying indoor plants: Investing in some air purifying plants such as aloe vera, ivy and spider plants that can be placed in the home and at your office desk. These plants not only purify the air but also calm your mind.
Stay hydrated: It is very important that you stay well hydrated when the air quality is poor. Ensure that you drink enough water throughout the day or other healthy drinks like coconut water and fresh lime. One can also consume vegetable and fruit juices.
Follow a rich diet: Following a diet that is rich in antioxidants, protein and green vegetables is vital as it helps in providing protection to your body from the harmful effects caused by air pollutants.
Use public transports: Every vehicle on the road releases a lot of CO2 into the air. As opposed to using individual private cars and motorbikes taking public transportation reduces CO2 emissions, decreases pollutants in the atmosphere and improves air quality.
What you should not do
Don't smoke: Experts say that one of the most common indoor air pollutants is cigarette smoke. Don't allow anyone to smoke indoors and support measures to make all public places tobacco-free.
Apart from these one should avoid burning garbage especially plastic and other discarded things. One should also stick to a healthy routine that includes working out everyday.
