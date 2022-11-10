Delhi air quality drops to 'poor', Centre to review stage 3 curbs under GRAP

Keeping in mind the stability in the air quality of Delhi, which is still hovering in the ‘poor' category, but is expected to improve, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will review the situation on Friday and might take a decision on revoking the curbs placed under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
An official, while speaking on the condition of anonymity also informed that the air quality of the city has improved and is likely to improve further with the increase in wind movement and drop in the cases of stubble burning.
The air quality of the capital deteriorated around Diwali after an increase in the number of stubble-burning cases and unfavorable meteorological conditions, which prompted CAQM to impose Stage IV of the GRAP and restrict the movement of non-BS VI vehicles and entry of diesel trucks in Delhi.
After an improvement in the air quality, the Centre's air quality panel decided to revoke the Stage IV curbs and now is likely to call off the Stage III curbs tomorrow. Under Stage III of the GRAP, all construction and demolition activities (except essential) are banned in the Delhi-NCR region. Brick kilns, hot mix plants, and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate during this stage.
"The CAQM is keeping a close watch on the changing air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and accordingly, its Sub-Committee on Graded Response Action Plan will convene a meeting on Friday to comprehensively review the situation for appropriate decision," the commission said in a statement.
In its order on Thursday, the air quality body asked authorities to stop all polishing, varnishing, and painting work at construction sites as these activities are generating volatile organic compounds which are further increasing the toxicity in the air of Delhi.
"These activities cannot be treated as a non-polluting category of construction and demolition activities under clause 4(iii) of stage-III of GRAP and need to be stopped at project sites, whenever GRAP stage-III orders are invoked or are in operation," the order read.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 295 on Thursday. It was 260 on Wednesday, 372 on Tuesday, 354 on Monday, 339 on Sunday, and 381 on Saturday.
