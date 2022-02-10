Delhi air quality improves due to strong winds; 22.6°C maximum temp recorded

NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD on Thursday late evening announced that strong winds in the national capital Delhi had improved the air quality.

The AQI in neighbouring Gurugram (140) and Faridabad (169) were also recorded in the 'moderate' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The national capital also recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

According to the IMD update, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The residents of the Delhi-NCR witnessed mainly clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets during the day.

Precipitation and strong winds over the last two days have improved Delhi's air quality significantly.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) in the national capital read 172 at 4 pm which falls in the 'moderate' category.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 41 per cent, it said.

The weather on Friday is likely to show similar trends, and the maximum and the minimum temperatures are expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees celsius respectively.

Clear skies were also predicted for Friday with shallow fog in the morning, along with the probability of strong surface winds throughout the day.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 21.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

