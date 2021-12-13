Delhi air quality improves marginally, moves to poor category

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin said, "For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within 'poor' during noon time or 'lower end of very poor' during the night and early morning hours for the next three days. From December 15 onwards, air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speeds but within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category."

