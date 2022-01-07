Delhi: Air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category. Read here

Just a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, air quality in Delhi has improved to 'poor' from the earlier 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 273, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.

Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 273, as per SAFAR-India



Visuals from near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium pic.twitter.com/2omcMRFr7y — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Meanwhile the national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, and is likely to witness light rain, hail and thunderstorm during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 19 degrees Celsius. Isolated thunderstorms and hail are predicted over Delhi on Friday and Saturday, the IMD said. Moderate rain is likely in the capital on Saturday, it said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, had recorded 7.3 mm of rainfall on Wednesday under the influence of a western disturbance.

A fresh western disturbance will lead to light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from January 7 to January 9, the IMD said in a statement.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, it said.

Additionally on Thursday, Delhi's air quality saw slight improvement amid rains while the city's maximum temperature settled at 21.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of Delhi read 258 at 4 pm on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The AQIs of its neighbouring cities -- Faridabad (219), Noida (252), Gurugram (224) -- were also recorded in the "poor" category. However, the AQI in Greater Noida (182) and Ghaziabad (179) was recorded in the "moderate" category.

The national capital's AQI at 8 am on Thursday was 339, which falls in the "very poor" category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe."

(With inputs from agencies)

