Delhi: Air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category. Read here

The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of Delhi read 258 at 4 pm on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The AQIs of its neighbouring cities -- Faridabad (219), Noida (252), Gurugram (224) -- were also recorded in the "poor" category. However, the AQI in Greater Noida (182) and Ghaziabad (179) was recorded in the "moderate" category.