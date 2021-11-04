Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, to deteriorate tomorrow

Air quality in the national capital is in the lower end of ‘very poor’ category and is expected to deteriorate further from November 4 onwards. System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) noted that air quality might even enter the ‘severe’ category with firecracker and stubble burning.

SAFAR noted that the contribution of stubble burning induced air pollution in Delhi is likely to increase significantly, to 20 per cent on November 4 and hit a peak of 35-40 per cent on November 5-6.

Even if 50 per cent of firecracker load of 2019 is considered, then AQI is likely to enter severe category during November 4-6.

As per SAFAR's analysis at 2.21 pm today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 339. Earlier on Wednesday, the concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 252 in the 'poor' and 131 in the 'very poor' category respectively.

AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The contribution of farm fires in Delhi's air pollution has remained low this season so far due to the record-breaking rainfall in October and "unfavourable" wind direction for transport of smoke from stubble burning.

SAFAR said "very calm" local Delhi wind conditions with little ventilation is expected for the next three days which will be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

Under a zero firecracker emission scenario, Delhi's PM2.5 concentration is predicted to be in the upper end of the 'very poor' category from November 4 to November 6.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.