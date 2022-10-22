Delhi air quality is likely to drop to ‘severe’ category on Diwali if…

Air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the 'poor' to the lower end of 'very poor' category till October 24, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said in its bulletin on Saturday. And, in case there was emission from firecrackers, along with other factors, the AQI would worsen to 'severe' on Diwali.

