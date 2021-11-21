National capital Delhi is likely to see improvement in its air quality from Sunday, according to the experts. strong winds are likely to clean Delhi's polluted air, providing relief to the citizens. The air quality has continued to fluctuate between the 'very poor and 'severe' category' for more than two weeks. However, the air quality might become moderate on Monday due to the change in weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has started taking a clutch of measures to control the pollution levels such as shutting down schools, banning construction and garbage burning, allowing people to work from home, and launching various dust-control steps such as using fire trucks to spray water.

"If air pollution levels stay high, we will look at new measures like the odd-even (vehicle) system," Gopal Rai, the capital's Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Development added.

Here's a list of the most polluted zones in Delhi today:

Anand Vihar--AQI 424 (severe)

Ashok Vihar- AQI 395

Aya Nagar- AQI 346

CRRI Mathura Road- AQI 391

Chandni Chowk- AQI 361

Dwarka Sector 8- AQI 400 (Severe)

IGI airport- AQI 361

ITO- AQI 390

Jhangirpuri- AQI 430 (severe)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium- AQI 381

Lodhi road- AQI 315

Major Dhayan Chand National Stadium- AQI 389

Najafgharh- AQI 364

Nehru Nagar- AQI 364

Narela- AQI 382 (severe)

Okhla phase 2- AQI 393

Patparganj- AQI 397

Punjabi Bagh- AQI 394

RK Puram- AQI 404

Rohini- AQI 406 (severe)

Shadipur- AQI 397

Siri Fort- AQI 368

Siri Aurobindo Marg- AQI 355

Vivek Vihar- AQI 413 (severe)

Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (346), Greater Noida (340), Gurugram (375) and Noida (422) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

