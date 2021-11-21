OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi air quality likely to improve from today. These are most-polluted zones
Listen to this article

National capital Delhi is likely to see improvement in its air quality from Sunday, according to the experts. strong winds are likely to clean Delhi's polluted air, providing relief to the citizens. The air quality has continued to fluctuate between the 'very poor and 'severe' category' for more than two weeks. However, the air quality might become moderate on Monday due to the change in weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has started taking a clutch of measures to control the pollution levels such as shutting down schools, banning construction and garbage burning, allowing people to work from home, and launching various dust-control steps such as using fire trucks to spray water.

"If air pollution levels stay high, we will look at new measures like the odd-even (vehicle) system," Gopal Rai, the capital's Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Development added.

Here's a list of the most polluted zones in Delhi today:

  • Anand Vihar--AQI 424 (severe)
  • Ashok Vihar- AQI 395
  • Aya Nagar- AQI 346
  • CRRI Mathura Road- AQI 391
  • Chandni Chowk- AQI 361
  • Dwarka Sector 8- AQI 400 (Severe)
  • IGI airport- AQI 361
  • ITO- AQI 390
  • Jhangirpuri- AQI 430 (severe)
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium- AQI 381
  • Lodhi road- AQI 315
  • Major Dhayan Chand National Stadium- AQI 389
  • Najafgharh- AQI 364
  • Nehru Nagar- AQI 364
  • Narela- AQI 382 (severe)
  • Okhla phase 2- AQI 393
  • Patparganj- AQI 397
  • Punjabi Bagh- AQI 394
  • RK Puram- AQI 404
  • Rohini- AQI 406 (severe)
  • Shadipur- AQI 397
  • Siri Fort- AQI 368
  • Siri Aurobindo Marg- AQI 355
  • Vivek Vihar- AQI 413 (severe)

Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (346), Greater Noida (340), Gurugram (375) and Noida (422) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout