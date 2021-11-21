2 min read.Updated: 21 Nov 2021, 08:31 AM ISTLivemint
Delhi: The air quality has continued to fluctuate between the 'very poor and 'severe' category' for more than two weeks However, the Delhi's air quality might become moderate on Monday due to the change in weather conditions
National capital Delhi is likely to see improvement in its air quality from Sunday, according to the experts. strong winds are likely to clean Delhi's polluted air, providing relief to the citizens. The air quality has continued to fluctuate between the 'very poor and 'severe' category' for more than two weeks. However, the air quality might become moderate on Monday due to the change in weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has started taking a clutch of measures to control the pollution levels such as shutting down schools, banning construction and garbage burning, allowing people to work from home, and launching various dust-control steps such as using fire trucks to spray water.
"If air pollution levels stay high, we will look at new measures like the odd-even (vehicle) system," Gopal Rai, the capital's Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Development added.
Here's a list of the most polluted zones in Delhi today:
Anand Vihar--AQI 424 (severe)
Ashok Vihar- AQI 395
Aya Nagar- AQI 346
CRRI Mathura Road- AQI 391
Chandni Chowk- AQI 361
Dwarka Sector 8- AQI 400 (Severe)
IGI airport- AQI 361
ITO- AQI 390
Jhangirpuri- AQI 430 (severe)
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium- AQI 381
Lodhi road- AQI 315
Major Dhayan Chand National Stadium- AQI 389
Najafgharh- AQI 364
Nehru Nagar- AQI 364
Narela- AQI 382 (severe)
Okhla phase 2- AQI 393
Patparganj- AQI 397
Punjabi Bagh- AQI 394
RK Puram- AQI 404
Rohini- AQI 406 (severe)
Shadipur- AQI 397
Siri Fort- AQI 368
Siri Aurobindo Marg- AQI 355
Vivek Vihar- AQI 413 (severe)
Delhi's neighbouring cities such as Faridabad (332), Ghaziabad (346), Greater Noida (340), Gurugram (375) and Noida (422) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.