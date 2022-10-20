Delhi air quality likely to worsen; may reach 300 on 22 October: CAQM

Delhi air quality likely to worsen; may reach 300 on 22 October: CAQM2 min read . 10:18 PM IST
- The air quality of Delhi is expected to worsen and the AQI may reach 300 on 22 October, according to Commission for Air Quality Management
As winter is knocking on the doors of Delhi, the air quality of the capital city has started dwindling with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) predicting that the air quality index (AQI) of the Delhi-NCR region may reach 300 plus on 22 October.
“The Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an emergency meeting in view of Delhi's AQI forecast for 22.10.2022," as per the official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The CAQM shared on the social media platform Twitter that the commission will intensify the actions under Stage I as the air quality of the capital is expected to dip down to the ‘Very Poor’ category.
"All actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP - 'Very POOR' Air Quality to be implemented in the right earnest and further actions under Stage I to be intensified by all the agencies concerned," read the tweet from CAQM.
The commission also issued the rules, in view of the worsening air quality of the capital. The Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) entails only mechanical sweeping of roads and closing of coal-fired tandoors in restaurants and hotels. Stage II rules also include banning the general use of diesel-powered generator sets (except for emergency and industrial services). The parking fee for private vehicles will be increased with push for the use of electric/CNG buses as well as metro service for public transport.
The Supreme Court also on Thursday, declined an urgent hearing on the plea against the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi till 1 January 2023. “Let people breathe clean air... spend your money on sweets," the court said while declining the plea of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.
The Government of Delhi has also banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this Diwali and with fines, even included a jail term against violators.
With inputs from ANI
