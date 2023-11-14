Delhi air quality LIVE Updates: Delhi's air quality deteriorates; AQI at 435

Delhi air quality: Delhi, NCR regions are experiencing ‘severe’ air quality on 14 November. As per SAFAR data, the overall air quality in the national capital stood at 435. The city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog on the night of Diwali and the toxic haze continued to suspend on the next day following the unprecedented bursting of firecrackers, despite the Supreme Court order. Delhi recorded an AQI of 312 on Diwali last year, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to CPCB data. According to IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world on Monday, followed by Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan. Mumbai and Kolkata ranked fifth and sixth among the most polluted cities in the world. Several parts of Haryana, Punjab reported air quality indices in the 'poor' to ‘very poor’ category.
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: Amid poor air quality indices across various metropolitan cities in India, West Bengal Pollution Control Board Chairman Kalyan Rudra said that Kolkata stands in a much better position compared to not just Delhi but even Mumbai.
"The air quality is far better than even Mumbai; forget about Delhi. In the metropolitan cities (Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai), Chennai having sea-side location, has the advantage of land breeze and sea breeze, Chennai is little better (AQI) than Kolkata. But compared to Delhi and Mumbai, Kolkata is far better," Kalyan Rudra said, speaking to ANI on Monday.
Rudra said that while PM 2.5 was 74 microgram average, the PM 10 average was 136.
"We have dynamic data. We are monitoring it (air quality) at 175 locations, all over West Bengal. PM 2.5 is 74 micrograms average and minimum was 43 and maximum was 112. The PM10 average was 136, while 77 is the mimimum and 207 was the maximum," he said.
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: AQI levels in Delhi-NCR regions
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: As per CPCB data at 7 am,
AQI in Dwarka Sector-8: 404
AQI in ITO: 430
AQI in Jahangirpuri: 428
AQI in Narela: 418
AQI in RK Puram: 417
AQI in Rohini: 417
AQI in Wazirpur: 411
As per SAFAR data at 7 am,
AQI in Noida: 406
AQI in Gurugram: 391
AQI in Pusa: 572
AQI in Mathura road: 372
AQI in Delhi University: 413
AQI in IIT Delhi: 488
AQI in Lodhi road: 440
AQI in Airport T3: 469
AQI in Dhirpur: 355
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: NDMC doubles parking fees to discourage use of private vehicles
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the charges for parking sites managed by it to discourage people from using private vehicles. There are a total of 91 parking sites in the NDMC area. While 41 of these are managed by the NDMC, the maintenance of others has been outsourced to other agencies.
"Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees (off road/on road) has been enhanced to twice the existing (amount) to discourage private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024," an official notification stated.
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: ‘Anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi’ says Environment Minister
Delhi air quality LIVE updates: In a press conference, after the pollution review meeting, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "Anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management). Under this, the ban on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will remain. All trucks, except those carrying essential goods and connected to essential services and CNG & electric trucks, will not be allowed to enter Delhi."
Delhi air quality LIVE Updates: Delhi's RML Hospital to open special pollution OPD
Delhi air quality LIVE Updates: With Delhi's air pollution deteriorating, authorities of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a government hospital in the city, have decided to establish a special Out-Patient Department (OPD) for pollution-related illnesses.
"We have decided that a special OPD will run for pollution-related illnesses where comprehensive care can be given to the patients and will include a multi-departmental clinic because pollution affects multiple organs," said Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital.
